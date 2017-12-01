Hillsborough detectives search for sex offender who failed to update address

HILLSBOROUGH, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a registered sex offender who failed to update his address.

A warrant is out for 41-year-old Jesse Delgado.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477) or send an anonymous tip at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or through the P3 Tips Mobile app.

You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

