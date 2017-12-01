Harry Potter movies leaving Freeform channel starting in 2018

HOLLYWOOD (WCMH) — Starting in 2018, those Harry Potter movie marathons on Freeform will no longer exist.

According to Collider.com, Freeform, previously known as ABC Family, lost the rights to franchise and will no longer be airing the Harry Potter Weekends once the New Year begins.

Collider reports that NBC Universal reached a deal with HBO to start airing the movies on the premium channel exclusively starting January 1. HBO is scheduled to air its own Harry Potter marathon that very day.

However, fear not Potterheads, you’ll get one more chance to catch the movies on Freeform starting December 28 for the last Harry Potter holiday marathon, according to EW.com.

