Harry Potter movies leaving Freeform channel starting in 2018

By Published:
From left, actors Michael Gambon, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Alan Rickman attend the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince", in New York, on Thursday, July 9, 2009. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer)

HOLLYWOOD (WCMH) — Starting in 2018, those Harry Potter movie marathons on Freeform will no longer exist.

According to Collider.com, Freeform, previously known as ABC Family, lost the rights to franchise and will no longer be airing the Harry Potter Weekends once the New Year begins.

Collider reports that NBC Universal reached a deal with HBO to start airing the movies on the premium channel exclusively starting January 1. HBO is scheduled to air its own Harry Potter marathon that very day.

However, fear not Potterheads, you’ll get one more chance to catch the movies on Freeform starting December 28 for the last Harry Potter holiday marathon, according to EW.com.

MORE TOP STORIES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s