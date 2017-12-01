GRAPHIC PHOTO: Florida cop breaks jaw of teen thought to have had sex with daughter, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida police officer was arrested and placed on leave after he broke the jaw of a teenager he believed was having sex with his daughter, NBC 6 reports.

Deputies say 37-year-old Lowrie Simon, 37, struck the 17-year-old boy in his chest and mouth in Pembroke Park Sunday.

New at 11pm: @NBC6 speaks with a high school teen allegedly punched by an Opa-Locka police officer at church. The officer is now on paid leave and charged w/ a felony https://t.co/JSs3RVVFNW pic.twitter.com/C7A8gYHIQu — Michael Spears NBC6 (@MikeSpearsNBC6) November 29, 2017

According to an arrest report, he had approached the teen to ask if he was having sex with his 13-year-old daughter and punched him when he denied it.

The boy was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for a broken mandible and damage to his teeth. An arrest report says the teeth on the teen’s lower jaw appeared to be pushed back and the hospital staff had to wire them back in place.

Simon, a police officer at Opa-locka since 2014 was arrested and released Monday. He’s been charged with felony battery and was placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

