Girl whose beloved pony was killed finds new companion in horse’s sister

HULL, TX (WFLA) – A little girl in Texas has a new, four-legged companion after tragedy, KPRC.

Rylee Brett’s miniature horse “Chicken Nugget” died after he was shot at close range last month.

“Nobody loved Chicken Nugget more than their 5-year-old daughter, Rylee. At 6 months old, she was already riding him at the rodeo. They did everything together,” KPRC reported.

Although the search for the killer continues, the family’s community wanted to do something special for Rylee and joined forces to find her a new equine friend, who just happens to be Chicken Nuggets sister, Aliee, who the family renamed Chicken Wing.

“As bad as this is, the people have been able to dry our tears just a little bit, knowing so many people care about us,” Kylee Brett said.

The Brett’s say they’ll never be able to replace Chicken Nugget, but they’re excited to welcome his sister into the family.

