HUBEI PROVINCE, China (WFLA/NBC) – A pair of giant pandas enjoyed the snow in the forest of central China.

Both were scene on Wednesday playing in the first snow of the season.

The pandas are both 9-years-old and were resettled in the forest in Oct. 2016.

Wild giant pandas disappeared from the forests until they began to disappear along with the bamboo they eat, in the early 1900s.

Bamboo has since returned to the region and activists decided to resettle the adult pandas.