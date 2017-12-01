Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old girl last seen in Miami

By Published:

MIAMI (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl who may be in the company of a 27-year-old man.

Glenda Juarez is 5’2” and 118 pounds. She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of the 14000 block of SW 295th Street in Miami.

Juarez may be in the company of Elmer Tiu-Carreto, 27.

Tiu-Carreto is 5’2” and 140 pounds. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a silver Toyota Celica, Florida tag number 708YLP.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the child, contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or 911.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s