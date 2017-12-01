Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old girl last seen in Miami

MIAMI (WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl who may be in the company of a 27-year-old man.

Glenda Juarez is 5’2” and 118 pounds. She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the area of the 14000 block of SW 295th Street in Miami.

Juarez may be in the company of Elmer Tiu-Carreto, 27.

Tiu-Carreto is 5’2” and 140 pounds. He is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a silver Toyota Celica, Florida tag number 708YLP.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the child, contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or 911.