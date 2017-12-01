Florida investigating Uber for data breach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi says that the state is now investigating ride-sharing service Uber over an alleged cover up of a national data breach.

Bondi said Friday that her office has issued a subpoena to Uber.

The company late last month acknowledged that it covered up a year-old hacking attack that stole personal information about more than 57 million of the service’s customers and drivers. Several other states have already launched investigations.

Bondi’s office estimates that there are at least 32,000 Uber drivers in Florida who may have been affected by the breach.

Florida law requires companies to report data breaches to the attorney general’s office within 30 days. Bondi said Uber’s delay to provide timely notice is “inexcusable.”

