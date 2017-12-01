FDA says eating raw cookie dough can make you sick

SILVER SPRING, Md. (KWQC/WAVY) — Christmas season is here, which means Christmas cookies are right around the corner. With the baking, some may be tempted to sneak in some raw cookie dough while waiting for cookies to bake.

However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigated an outbreak of E-coli infections caused by eating raw dough.

And what may be a surprise to many, food safety experts say the culprit is flour. Flour is derived from a grain that comes directly from the field and typically is not treated to kill bacteria.

Jenny Scott a senior advisor at the FDA says flour can contain the bacteria Shiga, which can cause E-coli.

A joint 2016 investigation between the FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local authorities of an outbreak found dozens of people got sick from this bacteria.

Some of the people who became sick had eaten or handled raw dough.

