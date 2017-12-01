Cops: Polk nurse practitioner wrote fake prescriptions to obtain oxycodone

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives say a Polk nurse practitioner supplied herself with oxycodone by writing fraudulent prescriptions.

Jodi Levins, 52, of Winter Haven was taken into custody Friday at her current place of employment, Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine.

Investigators believe Levins started writing fraudulent prescriptions for her former patients after being fired from another doctor’s office.

She would go to two Lakeland pharmacies–a Quick N Save and a Publix– to pick up the prescriptions on their behalf.

Levin was charged with with 32 counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, six counts of criminal use of personal ID and seven counts of trafficking in oxycodone.

Levin is an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner (ARNP) and former legal assistant at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. She resigned from the agency in 2005.

Detectives say the DEA is prepared to revoke her license and DEA number.

