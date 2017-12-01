Cops: Burglars bust through wall, break into Hillsborough pharmacy

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two burglars busted through the wall of a neighboring business to break into a Gibsonton pharmacy, detectives say.

According to a release, the men were caught on camera ransacking Veracity Pharmacy, which is located on 13144 Kings Lake Drive. They reportedly made off with money and various controlled substances and left the scene undetected.

Detectives believe these men are connected to similar pharmacy break-ins in the Brandon and Riverview areas.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. To be eligible for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip through the P3 Tips Mobile app. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

