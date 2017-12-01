Better Call Behnken: Woman gets replacement after fridge fiasco

By Published:
The Kenmore Elite Smart French Door Refrigerator appears on display at a Sears store, Thursday, July 20, 2017, in West Jordan, Utah. Sears will begin selling its appliances on Amazon.com, including smart appliances that can be synced with Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa. Sears, which also owns Kmart, said that its Kenmore Smart appliances will be fully integrated with Amazon's Alexa, allowing users to control things like air conditioners through voice commands. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(WFLA) – Tracy Gant thought she did everything right to make sure her investment in a Kenmore Elite refrigerator was protected.

She and her husband saved to buy a luxury fridge for about $2,700 and then forked over another nearly $800 to buy a protection page that included a “Lemon Guarantee.”

“I was so happy when we bought this refrigerator,” Gant said. “I still love it, but there is something wrong with this particular one.”

Less than a year into owning the fridge, it froze up in 2013. Her Sears protection covered a repair, but then the next year it froze again, and again. Tracy asked for a replacement fridge, but her request was denied.

In total, her fridge froze two times in 2015, three times in 2016 and another three times so far in 2017.

Sears refused to replace the fridge, saying she didn’t qualify under the protection plan. In order to qualify, there must be four repairs for the same issue within a year. Gant’s fourth repair was slightly outside that window.

“You’ll start to hear the fan go around and actually it’s hitting the ice each click,” Gant said. “Eventually the ice builds up so deep that it no longer does that and then the food will spoil.”

Her warranty will expire in April, so she called Better Call Behnken for help.

“I think I’ve been patient and understanding with this purchase and this agreement, but I am not getting help,” Gant said.

We called a Sears spokesman and he vowed to get to the bottom of this fridge fiasco.

Then, to Gant’s delight, Sears sent this statement:

At Sears, the satisfaction of our members is our top priority. Our member solutions team has resolved Ms. Gant’s issue by authorizing a replacement, valued at $2,700. She has selected her refrigerator and it is scheduled for delivery tomorrow (Saturday). We hope she remains a loyal Sears customer and Shop Your Way member.”

Follow Shannon Behnken on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s