Better Call Behnken: Woman gets replacement after fridge fiasco

(WFLA) – Tracy Gant thought she did everything right to make sure her investment in a Kenmore Elite refrigerator was protected.

She and her husband saved to buy a luxury fridge for about $2,700 and then forked over another nearly $800 to buy a protection page that included a “Lemon Guarantee.”

“I was so happy when we bought this refrigerator,” Gant said. “I still love it, but there is something wrong with this particular one.”

Less than a year into owning the fridge, it froze up in 2013. Her Sears protection covered a repair, but then the next year it froze again, and again. Tracy asked for a replacement fridge, but her request was denied.

In total, her fridge froze two times in 2015, three times in 2016 and another three times so far in 2017.

Sears refused to replace the fridge, saying she didn’t qualify under the protection plan. In order to qualify, there must be four repairs for the same issue within a year. Gant’s fourth repair was slightly outside that window.

“You’ll start to hear the fan go around and actually it’s hitting the ice each click,” Gant said. “Eventually the ice builds up so deep that it no longer does that and then the food will spoil.”

Her warranty will expire in April, so she called Better Call Behnken for help.

“I think I’ve been patient and understanding with this purchase and this agreement, but I am not getting help,” Gant said.

We called a Sears spokesman and he vowed to get to the bottom of this fridge fiasco.

Then, to Gant’s delight, Sears sent this statement:

At Sears, the satisfaction of our members is our top priority. Our member solutions team has resolved Ms. Gant’s issue by authorizing a replacement, valued at $2,700. She has selected her refrigerator and it is scheduled for delivery tomorrow (Saturday). We hope she remains a loyal Sears customer and Shop Your Way member.”

