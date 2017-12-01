Attorney: Parents of Seminole Heights serial murder suspect ‘heartbroken’

By Published: Updated:
Howell Donaldson III is accused of murdering four people in Seminole Heights.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Prominent Tampa attorney Ralph Fernandez is representing the parents of accused serial killer Howell Donaldson III.

He tells News Channel 8 that they are heartbroken over the news of their son’s arrest and their hearts go out to everyone involved, from the victims’ families, to the law enforcement officers to the entire Seminole Heights community.

Still, he says, they support their son.

“It’s sad, it’s taxing, it’s a combination of just about everything rough you can imagine. They support their son, they love their son. At the same time they extend their condolences to everyone,” said Fernandez on their behalf.

They have not seen Howell Donaldson since he was arrested late Tuesday. They hope to see him at his next court appearance on Tuesday Dec. 5.

RELATED: Suspected serial killer tells police he was unfamiliar with Seminole Heights neighborhood

Attorney Ralph Fernandez says the suspect’s parents have gone into hiding as they work to process all of the information.

They say they had no clue their son was the suspect in the four murders.

“They are law abiding citizens, somewhat of a model family with a lot of love and respect in the community,’ said Fernandez. “That’s what makes this so difficult. So, so difficult.”

Fernandez hopes to have a news conference today to release more information.

For now, he is assembling a team of attorneys to possibly represent Donaldson. Right now, Donaldson III is represented by a public defender.

Follow Avery Cotton on Facebook

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s