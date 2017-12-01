4th victim to be added to Seminole Heights memorial

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One part of the Seminole Heights memorial at the corner of Nebraska and Osborne avenues came down on Friday to make way for a tribute to the fourth victim, Ronald Felton.

Felton, 60, was gunned down on Nov. 14.

The owner of the building where the memorial is located is David Lee. He put the tributes up to help the community heal and the families deal with their grief and loss.

“This is all about the victims and the families and to serve them,” Lee said.

There are three other panels which honor the other victims in the order in which they were killed, starting with Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and soon, Ronald Felton.

Lisa Gondeiro, who lives nearby, came to see the memorial as Lee was preparing to replace the fourth panel with Felton’s photo.

“There’s so many messages here and it seems like so many people in the neighborhood knew them,” Gondeiro said.

Gondeiro was with Kimberly Clay. She didn’t know the victims either, but said now she feels she does.

“Just being able to see the different messages that each of the community members has written up here, makes me feel as if I knew him, you know, any of them,” Clay said.

The official unveiling of the memorial will likely take place Sunday.

“I’m just really glad it was here, able to help and, you know, serve a purpose for people,” Lee said.

