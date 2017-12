RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough officials said no one was injured after four RVs went up in flames in Ruskin Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a storage area at the Hawaiian Isles RV Resort at 4054 Aloha Blvd.

Officials said the RVs were being used for storage.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, and remain on the scene conducting an overhaul operation.