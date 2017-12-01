25 Tampa families surprised when layaway balances paid off

TAMPA (WFLA) – Twenty-five Tampa families got the surprise of their lives when their layaway balances were paid off on Friday.

“I thought it was a prank,” said a woman who was buying Christmas toys and clothes for her grandchildren.

More than $3,500 in toys and clothes were paid for at the Burlington Store at University Square Mall.

Pay Away the Layaway and Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation teamed up to make the holidays brighter for these families.

The families were so happy and surprised,” Lee Karchawer with Pay Away the Layaway said.

The event is part of Born This Way Foundation’s Channel Kindness Tour – a series of activations, youth-led events, and community gatherings organized to coincide with Lady Gaga’s Joanne World Tour, which will stop at Tampa’s Amalie Arena tonight.

If you want to help inspire hope and spread kindness, go to payawaythelayaway.org

MORE TOP STORIES: