2 Tarpon Springs schools evacuated due to safety threat

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Two schools in Tarpon Springs have been evacuated because of a safety threat.

A spokesperson for the Pinellas County School District said that East Lake High School and East Lake Middle School Academy of Engineering were evacuated Friday morning due to a safety threat.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the schools.

Deputies are helping to evacuate the schools and are investigating the safety threat.

No specific details have been released about the safety threat.

The schools are located at 1200 Silver Eagle Drive which is off East Lake Road.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.

