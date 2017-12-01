2 killed in crash on US-19 in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man and woman were killed in a crash on northbound US-19 on Friday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man driving a Jaguar was traveling on US-19 south of Curlew Road and attempted to turn left into the driveway of Doral Village.

A second vehicle was traveling southbound on US-19 when the Jaguar traveled into its path.

The female passenger in the Jaguar died at the scene of the crash.

The man who was driving was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

