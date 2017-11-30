VIDEO: Star Wars-themed police department video goes viral

FORT WORTH, Texas (WIVB) — It seems police recruiters in Texas are looking for candidates both on Earth, and in galaxies far, far away.

A video posted by the Fort Worth Police Department has gone viral.

As of Thursday morning, it has been seen more than 500,000 times.

The department wrote this on Facebook: “We know things have been tough for Chewbacca lately. We hoped that we could find a place for him within our Department. Did it go well? You decide.”

