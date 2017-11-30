VIDEO: Man snatches cash from victim at Walmart in Largo, beats him up, police say

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a man in Largo cashed his paycheck only to have it stolen right before his eyes. And to add insult to injury, the suspect beat him up.

The incident unfolded at a Walmart located at 2677 Roosevelt Blvd.

According to a release, the victim had just cashed his paycheck at the customer service area when a man behind him snatched the cash off the counter and made a mad dash for the parking lot.

Surveillance video shows the victim chasing the culprit outside of the store. Police said he was battered by the suspect, who fled the scene in a white van.

The suspect is described as a white male with a beard. He was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and green pants.

Police say he was in the company of a blonde white female in black clothing who left the store before the incident.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact Officer Norris Clay at the Largo Police Department.

