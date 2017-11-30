VIDEO: Man snatches cash from victim at Walmart in Largo, beats him up, police say

By Published: Updated:

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a man in Largo cashed his paycheck only to have it stolen right before his eyes. And to add insult to injury, the suspect beat him up.

The incident unfolded at a Walmart located at 2677 Roosevelt Blvd.

According to a release, the victim had just cashed his paycheck at the customer service area when a man behind him snatched the cash off the counter and made a mad dash for the parking lot.

Surveillance video shows the victim chasing the culprit outside of the store. Police said he was battered by the suspect, who fled the scene in a white van.

The suspect is described as a white male with a beard. He was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and green pants.

Police say he was in the company of a blonde white female in black clothing who left the store before the incident.

If you recognize the suspect, please contact Officer Norris Clay at the Largo Police Department.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s