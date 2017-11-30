Therapy horses stolen from Hillsborough man on Thanksgiving

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – How and why anyone would want to steal therapy equines and their trailer remains a mystery.

Devon Ray’s passion is helping less fortunate children by way of his horses.

“We take the horses to them. We take the horses into the schools for The Great American Teach-In and try to teach kids with disadvantages,” he told News Channel 8.

But last week, Ray says someone stole two of his prized ponies and their trailer.

“The night before Thanksgiving, my partner and I, Reggie, we put the horses up.”

That’s something that’s part of their daily ritual at Cowbros Outreach Mentoring.

Ray describes what he thinks happened saying, “In the evening, basically what we do is we put the horses in, we feed them, and bed them down for the night.”

He says the next morning, when he went to feed his horses, he noticed something odd about the gate’s chain.

“So, I’m thinking my partner, Reggie, who has a horse here and just wanted to go for a Thanksgiving ride….it was about 8:30,” he recalls.

Sensing something wasn’t exactly right, Ray contacted his partner hoping he’d have an answer.

“I got on the phone and said, ‘Reggie, I think someone stole two of our horses and took the horse trailer.'”

Until this case is solved and his horses and trailer are returned, Ray wants those involved in this theft to remember these words.

“You short a lot of kids from receiving a blessing and an opportunity that we can give them. and we only give it from the heart.”