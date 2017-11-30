Tampa’s code enforcement team ‘mistakenly’ cleans up Seminole Heights mural

By Published: Updated:
Source: Angela Forero

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa’s first street mural was “mistakenly” covered up on Thursday.

Angela Forero posted on social media pictures of a Neighborhood Empowerment crew cleaning up graffiti who managed to cover up the city-sanctioned mandala mural at the intersection of North River Boulevard and West Louisiana Avenue in South Seminole Heights.

The street mural was something the neighbors worked on and got approved by the city with a marker.

The city said it was an “unfortunate mistake” and they will work to restore the design.

Tampa’s response:

“This was an unfortunate mistake by the City’s code enforcement team looking to clean up graffiti. They were unaware that this was an authorized installation. The City will be back out to try and correct the damage over the next few days. If we are unable to do so, we plan to commission an artist to restore the design,” said Christina D. Barker, special assistant to the mayor.

The mural was painted on July 15, 2017.

The marker states:

“The mandala seen before you has been officially recognized as Tampa’s first street mural. This artistic endeavor was made possible through the combined efforts of the city of Tampa, Hillsborough County and the South Seminole Heights Civic Association. The design by artist Catherine Thomas was selected by the South Seminole Heights community and painted by local residents on July 15, 2017.”

It was created to instill community pride and uniqueness.

City accidentally covers up historical marker

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s