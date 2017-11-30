Tampa’s code enforcement team ‘mistakenly’ cleans up Seminole Heights mural

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa’s first street mural was “mistakenly” covered up on Thursday.

Angela Forero posted on social media pictures of a Neighborhood Empowerment crew cleaning up graffiti who managed to cover up the city-sanctioned mandala mural at the intersection of North River Boulevard and West Louisiana Avenue in South Seminole Heights.

The street mural was something the neighbors worked on and got approved by the city with a marker.

The city said it was an “unfortunate mistake” and they will work to restore the design.

Tampa’s response:

“This was an unfortunate mistake by the City’s code enforcement team looking to clean up graffiti. They were unaware that this was an authorized installation. The City will be back out to try and correct the damage over the next few days. If we are unable to do so, we plan to commission an artist to restore the design,” said Christina D. Barker, special assistant to the mayor.

The mural was painted on July 15, 2017.

The marker states:

“The mandala seen before you has been officially recognized as Tampa’s first street mural. This artistic endeavor was made possible through the combined efforts of the city of Tampa, Hillsborough County and the South Seminole Heights Civic Association. The design by artist Catherine Thomas was selected by the South Seminole Heights community and painted by local residents on July 15, 2017.”

It was created to instill community pride and uniqueness.

