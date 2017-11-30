Tampa Bay area women travel to Mississippi to rescue widow’s dog after husband dies

Paul_Mueller By Published:

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A search for a missing Manatee County man ended tragically.

His body was found inside his truck, parked along the side of the road.

Dan Hart would come home from his job in Texas once a month to spend time with his wife at their home in Palmetto.

On his last trip, a medical emergency forced him to pull over and he passed away.

But his faithful companion Sandy never left his side.

The 10-year-old golden retriever spent eight days in the truck until a passer-by found them.

“We didn’t even know that Sandy was alive. We didn’t even know what happened,” Dan’s widow Carolyn said.

A family friend, Michelle Londke, spotted Sandy’s photo on Facebook and contacted News Channel 8’s Paul Mueller, who did a Facebook Live asking the dog loving community to help out.

Dog lovers all over took notice.

Sherryl Jenkinson, a Sarasota woman, teamed up with Michelle and the two took the nine hour drive to the Humane Society of South Mississippi, where they found Sandy safe and sound.

“They are angels,” said Carolyn. “I can’t thank them enough. I don’t know how I could ever repay everybody’s kindness.”

“Do you think he lives on through her?” Carolyn said of her late husband. “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s