Tampa Bay area women travel to Mississippi to rescue widow’s dog after husband dies

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A search for a missing Manatee County man ended tragically.

His body was found inside his truck, parked along the side of the road.

Dan Hart would come home from his job in Texas once a month to spend time with his wife at their home in Palmetto.

On his last trip, a medical emergency forced him to pull over and he passed away.

But his faithful companion Sandy never left his side.

The 10-year-old golden retriever spent eight days in the truck until a passer-by found them.

“We didn’t even know that Sandy was alive. We didn’t even know what happened,” Dan’s widow Carolyn said.

A family friend, Michelle Londke, spotted Sandy’s photo on Facebook and contacted News Channel 8’s Paul Mueller, who did a Facebook Live asking the dog loving community to help out.

Dog lovers all over took notice.

Sherryl Jenkinson, a Sarasota woman, teamed up with Michelle and the two took the nine hour drive to the Humane Society of South Mississippi, where they found Sandy safe and sound.

“They are angels,” said Carolyn. “I can’t thank them enough. I don’t know how I could ever repay everybody’s kindness.”

“Do you think he lives on through her?” Carolyn said of her late husband. “Absolutely. Absolutely.”