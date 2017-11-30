Students suspended after giving high-fives with push pins

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two students at King’s Fork Middle School have been suspended after officials say they punctured their classmates with push pins.

Bethanne Bradshaw, a spokeswoman for the Suffolk Public Schools, says the students put the push pins between their fingers and then gave students high-fives in the hallway.

Three students reported what happened to their teachers and were checked out by the school nurse, according to Bradshaw. She says the injuries were all minor.

Still, one parent tells WFLA News Channel 8’s sister station WAVY 10 the puncture wounds present a big problem.

“I think the kids don’t realize the importance of blood transfer,” said Amber Lewis. “So, poking somebody multiple times with any needle-like object, there’s lab tests that need to be done.”

Lewis says her son, Chase, started bleeding after getting stabbed in the hand around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

She wants to know why it took five hours to learn about the incident and only after she reached out to administrators.

“He should have been left right there in the [nurse’s] office. I should have been called. We should have been able to take him immediately to the doctor’s office,” said Lewis.

WFLA News Channel 8’s sister station WAVY 10 asked Bradshaw why parents were not notified. She replied, “Parents of the three were contacted by the division’s health services supervisor late [Wednesday] afternoon.”

A nurse’s report sent home with Chase stated his wounds were cleaned and bandaged before being sent back to class.

While Bradshaw says three students were hurt, Chase says more than a dozen of his classmates got pricked.

Lewis says she plans to take her son to the doctor for blood work.

She believes the school needs to do their part, too.

“I think all the students involved in this should be notified by the school, by the nurse,” said Lewis. “I do also believe the school should pay for any type of testing these kids need to have done.”

Suffolk Public Schools say the two students responsible each received a two-day out-of-school suspension, which is in accordance with the disciplinary policy.

