Step back in time: Victorian Stroll at Plant Museum at holidays

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann By Published: Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Those Christmases long, long ago. Take a trip back in time at the Henry B. Plant Museum on the campus of University of Tampa for the annual Victorian Stroll.

Every year, the museum goes through a Christmas transformation with antique ornaments and themed rooms. The staff and volunteers start planning the decorations in June, and it takes three weeks to decorate.

“We have 100 trees, 40,000 lights, carolers every evening,” said Lindsay Huban, Henry B. Plant Museum Relations Manager. “Victorians liked their trees kind of messy. They weren’t perfect. They weren’t department store Christmas trees. You have funny looping garland. You might have hand-made ornaments,” she continued.

Some of the new themes this year include a tree that pays homage to John Philip Sousa, the famous composer and conductor who was once a guest at the Tampa Bay Hotel, and one for Sherlock Holmes. The staff researches Victorian-era Christmas traditions and includes them in the decorations.

“There’s a Victorian tradition called the spider web game where you would hide people’s presents in a room, and you would tie a string around the present and run the string all around the room, wrap it around banisters and sculptures and things and then hand the person the string. They have to follow it and untangle it to find their present,” explains Huban. In one of the museum rooms, you will find the colored string to replicate this game.

Visitors can also enjoy cider and cookies on the veranda outside the museum as well as live music every evening from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Henry B. Plant Museum is located at 401 W. Kennedy Boulevard in downtown Tampa. The Victorian Stroll runs every day from Dec. 1 to Dec. 23rd from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. It costs $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $9 for kids. (Discount Days on December 4, 5, 11, 12).

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s