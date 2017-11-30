Russell Simmons steps down from companies amid allegation

Russell Simmons
FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2015, file photo, hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons presents the Vanguard Award on stage at the 46th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Simmons announced on Nov. 30, 2017, he would be stepping down from companies he founded following a new allegation of sexual misconduct. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Def Jam Records founder Russell Simmons says he is stepping away from his companies following a second allegation of sexual misconduct.

In an essay published by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, screenwriter Jenny Lumet described a “circa 1991” incident in which she says Simmons offered her a ride home following a social gathering but instead took her to his New York apartment against her will and had sex with her.

Lumet says she was prompted to speak out by Simmons’ denial earlier this month of a separate 1991 allegation of misconduct by another woman.

Simmons says in a statement released after the essay that although Lumet’s memory of the night is “very different” from his, it’s clear to him “that her feelings of fear and intimidation are real.” He apologized for being “thoughtless and insensitive” in some of his relationships.

