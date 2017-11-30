PHOTOS: Endangered crocodile hatches at Zoo Miami

MIAMI (WFLA) – An endangered false gavial crocodile has hatched as Zoo Miami after an incubation period of 89 days.

The false gavial is a crocodile from Indonesia and Malaysia.

It’s the first successful hatching of the species at the zoo in over 25 years.

The baby hatched on Sept. 1 and was one of two hatchlings from a clutch of 25 eggs.

The second hatchling did not survive.

The parents are Lockjaw, a 45-year-old male, and Nessi, a 31-year-old female.

There are less than 2,500 gavial crocodiles in the wild.

