News Channel 8 viewer steps forward to help 87-year-old scam victim

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Christmas came early for Anna Sljokic.

Exquisite Pressure Washing showed up at her home in Pinellas County.

“Thanks to God and thank you people,” Anna said.

Owner Charles Parenteau worked for hours removing a coat of paint some scam artist put on Anna’s driveway.

“A lot more work than what the scammer had to do,” explained Charles.

Charles saw a Target 8 report last week that disclosed 87-year-old Anna, who was born in what is now Croatia, was the victim of some fast talker, who convinced her the driveway needed repair.

So what did he do? The con man painted it white and charged Anna $300 in cash.

“She looked pretty disturbed and distraught,” added Charles. “I got grandparents and parents.”

The driveway, according to neighbor Nick Rougas, just popped out at him as he pulled in from work.

“It was like ‘oh my gosh, what happened?'” said Nick.

He went looking for Anna.

“She was inside in tears that somebody had came and took advantage of her, scammed her for $300 dollars.”

When we spoke to Anna last week, she wanted a piece of that con artist.

“Oh boy, if I could see him, I’d be stretching him out like this,” she said.

After our report aired, several viewers reached out to help.

Charles volunteered his pressure washing services.

“Something just touched me,” he explained. “My wife and I were watching the story on the news and I called you.”

Just to do something nice, Charles pressure washed the paint off the driveway.

“Thank you to come, God bless you,” Anna said.

Charles even took care of her walkway and mold on the side of her house.

It’s a gesture that will likely make Anna’s holiday a little brighter.

Victimized and stressed by a scam artist, Anna is now contemplating leaving Florida and moving to California to live with her niece or back to Europe. That would be our loss.

If you have something that you think should be investigated, call our Target 8 Helpline at 1-800-338-0808. Contact Steve Andrews at sandrews@wfla.com.

