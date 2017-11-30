Man who rescued woman in Hurricane Irma, fell in love with her, now mourning her death

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/WTVJ) – A woman who was rescued from Hurricane Irma died after she was hit by a car while riding her bicycle.

Two and a half months ago, Chris Guinto rescued Rena Mondzioch as she was trapped in a home in Big Coppit Key.

Guinto is now grieving for the woman he rescued and began to fall in love with.

“There’s no words,” he said. “There’s no words. Best times of my life meeting her and Irma. And we were together pretty much the entire time.”

According to FHP, Mondzioch had just left work and was riding home in a bike lane when the vehicle hit her.

She died on scene on US-1.

“She was extremely strong , not just female, but person I ever met. We were gonna move, leave the Keys, start somewhere new, just to get away. Something somewhere didn’t matter,” Guinto said.

“Everybody was saying that I was her angel. I didn’t believe that. But I think she was just mine.”

The vehicle used in the hit-and-run accident was located and investigators are now questioning a person of interest.