First phase of TIA renovation almost complete

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It has been three years in the making and it’s now at a cost of about $1 billion. Tampa International Airport is in the process of finishing the first of three phases of renovating the Tampa Bay area’s largest airport.

The first phase is expected to be completed by summer and some of the highlights include the opening of almost 70 retail shops and restaurants that include Goody Goody Burgers, RumFish Grill, SPANX and Ybor City’s Café Con Leche.

If all of these shops sound familiar, that’s because you can find every one of them all over the Tampa Bay area.

All three phases will be complete at the cost of more than $2.5 billion.

TIA will have added a football field of new space in the main terminal, a large new rental car center and a new 1.4 mile train system called SkyConnect that connects the main terminal to the economy garage and the rental car center.

Other new additions include the construction of new curb sides around the main terminal as well as a commercial development area, which will feature an office building, hotels, gas station and a retail option.