Family dog shot with BB gun, North Port man arrested for animal abuse

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – North Port police arrested a man for animal abuse on Saturday.

Officers were called to the home of Roman Shkraba, 62.

They found the family pet, a 12-year-old Cocker Spaniel named “Fluffy,” with labored breathing and injuries.

Police say the dog had been shot in the head with a BB gun.

A local veterinarian also reported Fluffy had a fractured jaw, stab wounds and internal injuries.

Shkraba was found passed out at the home.

Through the investigation, police learned that Shkraba purchased a BB gun on Black Friday and there was enough probable cause to charge him with the crime.

He is charged with one felony count of animal abuse causing a cruel death/pain and suffering.

Fluffy had to be euthanized due to its injuries.