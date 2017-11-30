Family dog shot with BB gun, North Port man arrested for animal abuse

By Published:

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – North Port police arrested a man for animal abuse on Saturday.

Officers were called to the home of Roman Shkraba, 62.

They found the family pet, a 12-year-old Cocker Spaniel named “Fluffy,” with labored breathing and injuries.

Police say the dog had been shot in the head with a BB gun.

A local veterinarian also reported Fluffy had a fractured jaw, stab wounds and internal injuries.

Shkraba was found passed out at the home.

Through the investigation, police learned that Shkraba purchased a BB gun on Black Friday and there was enough probable cause to charge him with the crime.

He is charged with one felony count of animal abuse causing a cruel death/pain and suffering.

Fluffy had to be euthanized due to its injuries.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s