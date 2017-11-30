Crime Stoppers to pay $5,000 to McDonald’s manager who alerted police to Seminole Heights tip

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay issued a statement on Thursday, outlining how the reward money was advertised for the arrest of the suspected Seminole Heights killer.

Crime Stoppers offered up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect. The board of directors approved the money to be paid to the McDonald’s manager who identified Howell Donaldson III to police, leading to his arrest.

Crime Stoppers did note that the reward did not meet the criteria to be paid because the woman did not contact them first.

Over the course of the investigation, other agencies and organizations offered their own reward.

Those include:

The David. Straz Jr. Foundation offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect(s)

Rise Tampa is offering up to $15,000 for the arrest of a suspect(s)

FDLE is offering up to $10,000 for information leading an arrest of a suspect(s)

ATF is offering up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect(s)

FBI is offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect(s)

During the course of the investigation, Crime Stoppers processed 1,342 tips for the Tampa Police Department.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: