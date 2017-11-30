Cops: Surveillance video shows missing Florida teen with soccer coach

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Investigators say surveillance video from a gas station in Georgia confirms a missing Florida teen is with her high school soccer coach.

Caitlyn Frisina, 17, is believed to be headed north with Rian Rodriguez, 27, a boy’s soccer coach at Fort White High School, where Frisina is a student.

Deputies say Frisina left her Columbia County home voluntarily sometime late Saturday night early Saturday morning and was reported missing by her parents. Frisina had fully erased her phone and left it behind. She also withdrew $200 from an ATM in St. Marys, Georgia on Sunday.

Frisina and Rodriguez were spotted at a Pilot gas station in St. George, Georgia Sunday morning.

“Video from the store showed Rian and Caitlyn, which confirmed to us they were together,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. They were later seen at a pawn shop in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The Columbia County School District released a statement earlier this week saying they have suspended Rodriguez pending the investigation.

Frisina’s parents say he’s also a family friend.

“We had communicated during the week through Thanksgiving,” Ward Frisina said. “And now I texted him first thing that morning, like ‘Hey have you heard anything? Have you talked to anyone that knows?’ And I haven’t heard anything. I can’t get a hold of him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call (386) 719-2005.

