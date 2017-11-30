Cops: Screwdriver-wielding man shot by HCSO deputy

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa man is in critical condition after a deputy-involved shooting late last night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say Deputy David Cloud was in the vicinity of Bushy Creek Drive when he spotted a suspicious person and started following him.

He left the patrol car and caught up with the suspect on foot and tried to talk to him.

According to a release, the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Babak Payrow turned around and started to approach him aggressively.

Deputy Cloud advised the suspect to get back, but he would not comply and continued to come at the deputy.

The deputy, “in fear of his life,” said he shot Payrow after the suspect pulled out a 10-inch screwdriver.

Payrow was transported to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition. The deputy was not injured.

According to the agency, Payrow has a criminal record for such offenses as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and resisting arrest of law enforcement personnel. Criminal charges are pending on Payrow following the latest incident.

Deputy Cloud will be placed on routine administrative leave as the agency investigates the shooting.

