Austin music venue to be sold on eBay starting at $1

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin music venue will soon be up for sale — but it’s not a traditional buying process. The Parish will be listed in a 10-day, online eBay auction with a starting bid of $1.

The Auction begins Friday, Dec. 1, at noon and ends Dec. 10 at noon for the property at 214 E. Sixth St. It’s on the second floor of a historic building and can hold up to 425 guests. It also has two bars and the option to include the venue’s current Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission license.

The Parish has hosted a variety of musicians over the years, including Pete Townshend, Slash, Bon Iver, Bonobo and others. CEO of ATX Brands Doug Guller said selling the Parish was a difficult decision, but he hopes the new owners will bring good changes to the venue and Austin’s music scene.

From a live music perspective, nothing has ever been sold this way in Austin,” Guller said. “With a starting bid of just $1, I wanted to offer a fair playing field from the start for music-lovers of all types to own a piece of true music history in the Live Music Capital of the World.”

People interested in buying the space can email the Parish to set up an appointment.The final closing of the venue must take place by December 22.

