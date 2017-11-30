Attorney for parents of Howell Donaldson, accused Seminole Heights killer, speaks

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The parents of Howell Donaldson III have not yet seen their son since he was arrested, accused of murdering four victims in Seminole Heights.

That’s according to their attorney, who spoke for the first time to News Channel 8 Thursday night.

Attorney Ralph Fernandez says the parents have “gone into hiding,” but their hears go out to their son, and also to the victim’s families and the families of everyone involved.

