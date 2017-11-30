Applebee’s to offer $1 Long Island Iced Tea in December

WATE Published:
Exterior of an Applebee's sign near their restaurant in Milpitas, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2007. Shareholders of the bar-and-grill chain Applebee's International Inc. on Tuesday approved a $1.9 billion buyout offer from pancake house operator IHOP Corp. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

(WATE) – Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar is offering a new drink special for the month of December.

Customers can buy a Long Island Iced Tea for only $1 at the restaurant chain.

The drink is made with vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec, and sweet and sour mix with a splash of cola.

“The Dollar drink is back at Applebee’s just in time for the holidays, and this time, folks can enjoy a $1 Long Island Iced Tea,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season.”

The drink will be available all day during the month at participating locations.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s