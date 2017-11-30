8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Dec. 1-3

1. Victorian Christmas Stroll (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Get a glimpse of Christmas past and explore the history of Tampa in the late 1800s. Get the details

2. Christmas Light Display (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Get into the holiday spirit with this show that is sure to wow the whole family! There are over 250,000 lights and LED’s all choreographed and synchronized to music. Get the details

3. Seminole Heights Xmas Tree Lighting (Saturday)

Join the first annual event and light up Florida Ave with a massive 12-foot tree. Get the details

4. Casino Night (Saturday)

Looking for a fun date night? Test your luck and help some shelter animals up at the same time! Get the details

5. Armadillo Run (Saturday)

Get your run on and enjoy the outdoors at the post-race party with massages, entertainment, food, beer, prizes and more. Get the details

6. Santa Fest (Saturday)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The 36th Downtown Tampa Christmas parade kicks off this weekend. Get the details

7. Holiday Bazaar (Saturday)

For the grown-ups enjoy a day of shopping and for the kids play with crafts, a bounce house and of course, pictures with Santa. Get the details

8. Miracle on Cleveland Street (Saturday)

Grab the kids and check out this holiday family festival with falling snow, ice skating rink, horse drawn carriage rides, pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus, a giant gingerbread house, face painting and inflatable bounce houses. Get the details

