4 teens in stolen SUV injure driver in St. Pete hit-and-run crash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Four teenagers driving a stolen car crashed into another driver Thursday afternoon.

According to St. Petersburg police, a stolen SUV hit a Nissan driving eastbound on 5th Avenue N at 5:15 p.m.

After the crash, two boys and two girls ran from the SUV.

Police say some construction workers nearby helped detain one of the boys and the girls and help officers arrest them.

The second boy got away.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

5th Avenue eastbound lanes will remain closed between 32nd and 34th streets for another hour.

