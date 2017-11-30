4 teens in stolen SUV injure driver in St. Pete hit-and-run crash

By Published: Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Four teenagers driving a stolen car crashed into another driver Thursday afternoon.

According to St. Petersburg police, a stolen SUV hit a Nissan driving eastbound on 5th Avenue N at 5:15 p.m.

After the crash, two boys and two girls ran from the SUV.

Police say some construction workers nearby helped detain one of the boys and the girls and help officers arrest them.

The second boy got away.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

5th Avenue eastbound lanes will remain closed between 32nd and 34th streets for another hour.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s