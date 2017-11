PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WFLA/WPXI) – Two baby tigers made their debut at the Pittsburgh Zoo on Wednesday.

The endangered amur tiger cubs are nine weeks old.

Their mother neglected them from birth, so zoo staff members are caring for t hem.

Staffers say they are going well and growing quickly, eating three bottles and day and also eating meat.

Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers, are the largest of the cat species.

The cubs will be eventually introduced to other tigers.