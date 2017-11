CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was shot Thursday morning at a home in Clearwater.

Police responded to 1501 Cleveland Street just after 9:30 a.m. That’s near Crest Lake Park.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Cleveland Street is closed between Glenwood and Highland as the shooting investigation continues. Highland remains open at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

MORE TOP STORIES: