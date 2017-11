CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Northbound service lanes of State Road 590 are closed after a fatal accident Wednesday evening.

Clearwater police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue were called to northbound U.S. 10 service road at SR 590 for a single-vehicle crash at 7:43 p.m.

The car crashed into the wall of the overpass.

The woman who was driving was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, where she died.

The lanes remain closed as the investigation continues.

