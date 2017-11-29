Victims’ families relieved over arrest in Seminole Heights murder case

News Channel 8 Reporter Jeff Patterson
(From Upper left to right) Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton were all gunned down in Seminole Heights.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Before a news conference held by Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan and Mayor Bob Buckhorn on the arrest of a suspect in four murders, Anthony Naiboa’s family went to the cemetery to visit his grave.

“We went to the cemetery yesterday. Spiritually, we asked my son, ‘help us catch this guy.’ We went back today to give my son thanks,” said Naiboa’s father, Kasmir Naiboa.

Anthony’s sister Karen wiped away tears as she spoke about visiting her brother’s grave and her feelings on his suspected killer.

“I felt relief because when I came out the door, I know I don’t have to look behind my back every two seconds and when I went to go see my brother, it was hard ’cause it’s the only way I get to see him now,” she said.

Monica Hoffa’s family hugged each other after hearing the news of the arrest.

Her uncle wants to see justice and believes the death penalty is the only appropriate punishment.

“I don’t think he should wait. Our biggest problem is we give these people the death penalty and we don’t follow through with it. You know, appeal, appeal, appeal. We found ’em guilty once, get it over with. Let us rest. That’s all I’m asking, just let us rest,” said Rob Hoffa.

Ronald Felton’s brother says he’s just relieved that police have arrested a suspect.

“It just seemed like a blessing that a burdon is just lifted off of us. I mean, like, I could feel my mother, Reggie, the other twin and all of the rest of the family, is just like, a burdon is just lifted. They want him. They want him. You never know it’s going to happen to your family and I just thank God it happened,” said James Felton Jr.

