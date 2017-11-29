Union: Thousands of American Airlines flights have no pilots after schedule glitch

FILE - This July 17, 2015, file photo shows the tails of four American Airlines passenger planes parked at Miami International Airport, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

(WFLA) — A scheduling system failure has left thousands of upcoming American Airlines flights without pilots, CNBC reports.

According to CNBC, the Allied Pilots Association union says it was notified by American Airlines on Friday that there was a problem with the schedule bidding system for pilots.

The union represents 15,000 American Airlines pilots.

The glitch means thousands of flights next month, including ones during the holidays, don’t have pilots assigned.

CNBC says it’s not clear right now how pilots will be assigned to the flights or if any of them will be canceled, but the union says American’s plan to do so violated union contracts.

American Airlines did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment.

 

