The gun used to killed 4 in Seminole Heights

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — We now know more about the gun in the McDonald’s bag that led to the arrest of Howell “Trai” Donaldson.

Police say Donaldson used a .40-caliber Glock handgun to gun down Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton between Oct. 9 and Nov. 14.

According to an arrest affidavit, the gun confiscated Tuesday contained five unfired rounds of SIG brand Smith and Wesson .40 bullets, a direct match to the fired cartridge casings recovered from all four murder scenes.

Investigators learned Donaldson purchased the firearm and ammunition at Shooters World—which is located on East Fletcher Avenue—on Oct. 3. He picked it up on Oct. 7, pursuant to the mandatory waiting period. Receipts show Donaldson bought a 2-round box of SIG brand Smith and Wesson ammunition, the affidavit states.

Due to cell phone evidence and the timeline of events, it was easy for police to link Donaldson to the crimes, but tracing shell casings back to a gun’s registered owner can often be a complicated and time-consuming task.

Just like fingerprints, all guns have unique characteristics, and firearm examiners are able to examine bullets and cartridge casings to see if they were expelled from the same firearm.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives, the barrel of a weapon leaves distinct markings and grooves on each cartridge casing as it passes through the gun. The markings are typically produced by the gun’s breech face, firing pin, extractor and ejector.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said Donaldson admitted that he owned the gun, but did not admit to the murders.

