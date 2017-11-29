Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, Police Chief Brian Dugan give updates on News Channel 8

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Both Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan joined News Channel 8 Wednesday evening to give updates and thanks to law enforcement and the community of Seminole Heights.

Late Tuesday night, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan and Mayor Bob Buckhorn announced the arrest of 24-year-old Howell Emanuel Donaldson III. Donaldson is charged with the murders of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton.

Donaldson was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at the McDonald’s restaurant he works at in Ybor City.

