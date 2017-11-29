Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, Police Chief Brian Dugan give updates on News Channel 8

By Published:
Brian Dugan
Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, center, along with Mayor Bob Buckhorn, right, announce that they intend to charge Howell Emanuel Donaldson, 24, with four counts of first degree murder in connection with the Seminole Heights homicides, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Police detained the man earlier Tuesday after a tip that he had a gun at a McDonald's. Four people have been killed in the neighborhood since Oct. 9. (Chris Urso/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Both Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan joined News Channel 8 Wednesday evening to give updates and thanks to law enforcement and the community of Seminole Heights.

Late Tuesday night, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan and Mayor Bob Buckhorn announced the arrest of 24-year-old Howell Emanuel Donaldson III. Donaldson is charged with the murders of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton.

Donaldson was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at the McDonald’s restaurant he works at in Ybor City.

