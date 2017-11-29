Suspected Seminole Heights Serial Killer: What’s next?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The suspected killer in four murders in Seminole Heights has been arrested, but what’s next for the suspect himself in regards to the legal process?

Howell Emanuel Donaldson III, 24, was arrested and charged with four counts of first degree murder in the deaths of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton.

Each count will get its own trial in front of a grand jury, but evidence from other cases can overlap into other trials.

One case may be tried before another, depending on what prosecutors think is the strongest case.

The death penalty could possibly in the picture for a first degree murder charge, but there are factors prosecutors will need to consider.

News Channel 8 legal annalist Felix Vega has much more on this story in the video above.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: