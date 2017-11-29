Seminole Heights murder victim’s uncle speaks after arrest of suspect Howell Donaldson

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Seminole Heights murder victim Monica Hoffa’s uncle spoke to media Tuesday night following the announcement by Tampa police that a suspect in all four murders is in custody.

Robert Hoffa spoke about his niece Monica, the second victim in the string of murders.

He also spoke about what he called a “celebration” that the suspected killer is off the streets.

“…we caught this killer and got him off the street. And everybody in Seminole Heights, as well as all of our families and all of these law enforcement officers can sleep well tonight,” Hoffa said.

You can watch the full interview with Robert Hoffa in the video above.

