Seminole Heights murder suspect: Who is Howell ‘Trai’ Donaldson?

TAMPA (WFLA) – The man accused of terrorizing Seminole Heights for almost two months grew up in Tampa.

Howell Emanuel Donaldson III, 24, who goes by Trai, was working at the McDonald’s in Ybor City when he was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Donaldson’s home address is about 20 minutes away from Seminole Heights.

He graduated from Alonso High School in 2011. He played guard on the varsity basketball team.

Donaldson’s social media accounts say that he attended St. John’s University in Queens, New York, the New York Daily News reported. His bio from the St. John’s Red Storm men’s basketball page has been removed.

He has no previous criminal history, but he did have some traffic citations, records show.

Tampa police believe Donaldson is the person shown in the surveillance video released on Nov. 15 after Ronald Felton was killed.

He is accused of shooting four people to death between Oct. 9 and Nov. 14 in southeast Seminole Heights.

“We’re not sure why he was in this neighborhood. We’re not sure what his ties are or what motivated him,” Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said.

Donaldson is facing four counts of first-degree murder.

MORE ON SEMINOLE HEIGHTS ARREST: