Police investigating suspicious homemade bottle devices in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Lakeland are investigating two suspicious devices that were found in separate locations Wednesday morning.

Officers are describing the suspicious items as “homemade bottle devices.” Both of the bottles contained an unknown liquid substance and aluminum foil inside, according to investigators. Neither device was activated.

A parks and recreation employee found the first bottle around 7 a.m. in the north parking lot of Common Ground Park on Edgewood Drive. The employee was cleaning the grounds when the bottle was found.

The second device was found around 10 a.m. by a pedestrian walking near Lake Hollingsworth. The bottle was found on the east side of the lake near the Hollingsworth Oaks intersection. It was about 25 feet off the bike path, near the shoreline.

Police and firefighters responded to both scenes and secured them.

Tampa Police Department’s Bomb Squad also responded to the scene at Hollingsworth Lake and neutralized the device. They are still processing evidence.

Investigators say the devices look like they were made with common household items. They say they do not create incendiary explosions, but can be hazardous to anyone who makes them as well as anyone who comes across them.

All parks in the city have been checked for similar devices.

Police do not have a suspect. If you see something suspicious, you’re asked to call 911.