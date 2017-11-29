Pasco deputy K9 takes first picture with Santa

Credit: Pasco County Sheriff's Office

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Everyone at the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for Christmas Day with good ole’ St. Nick.

During the most wonderful time of the year, people line up around the corner to get their picture taken with Santa — even our trusted deputy K9s.

And we have to say its the most adorable photo yet posted by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Santa and Buster look like best buds snuggled up on a big red chair. Santa is covered with a dog bone blanket and Buster is posed ready to make his Christmas wish.

We bet you can guess what Buster is wishing for… BONES!

